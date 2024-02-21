Brownsville ISD names Chavez as lone finalist for superintendent

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Brownsville Independent School District on Tuesday named Jesus H. Chavez the lone finalist for superintendent of schools, the post in which he has served as interim since November.

Although as interim, he was not supposed to be eligible to assume the role permanently, Chavez quickly showed such passion and dedication to the job that people began to reconsider.

“I am elated to say that after town halls and roundtables and surveys, that we are taking the community’s recommendation to keep Dr. Chavez,” board President Jessica B. Gonzalez said.

The vote was 4-2, with trustees Carlos Elizondo and Frank Ortiz voting against due to the board not following what was originally promised, they said. Trustee Eddie Garcia did not attend the meeting.

The board expressed support by the two dissenters, and outright enthusiasm by the rest for Chavez, a Brownsville native, BISD graduate and former superintendent of the Harlingen, Corpus Christi and Round Rock school districts.

For his part, Chavez said he would not have become a teacher (and later superintendent) were it not for “the great teachers, the great coaches, the great choir directors, the great staff they had at the schools where I was.”

Chavez attended Cromack Elementary, Faulk Intermediate, and was a member of the first graduating class at Porter High School.

“If you ask my high school friends, they’ll tell you as a senior I said I want to be superintendent in Brownsville. Now, that never came to be, and I’m really thankful for the opportunity the board gave me to be interim superintendent,” Chavez said, adding that it had been a longtime dream of his to come back and serve as superintendent of his hometown district.

“I really do have a passion for doing what’s best for children and I think those of you who have heard me out in the community know that’s what I want … what’s best for our children … so that they continue to do well while they’re with us … and take that next step of getting a greater education beyond high school.”

Trustee Denise Garza said staff members began asking her as early as December whether Chavez could be persuaded to stay on.

“I’m like that’s not what I voted for, but seeing the work that Dr. Chavez has done in this short time, the direction that you’re leading the district, I feel that you are the best choice,” she said.

Later, in an interview with the Herald, Chavez said he feels like he’s getting a running start “from the aspect that I’m from here, and I know the community and I’ve been observing Brownsville over a long period of time. So, I know what the needs are.”

“The good thing about me is that I bring the experience and that I’ve done a lot of the growing, if you will, between Harlingen, Corpus Christi and Round Rock. So now I’m going to use that knowledge and experience to do great things, here in my hometown.”

“I’ve always wanted to do this. I’m coming out of retirement,” he said.

As the lone finalist, Chavez and the board will now have 21 days to negotiate a contract, although the actual date may be a few days more because of spring break.

After the decision was final, Chavez announced that effective immediately and because of overcrowding, BISD will no longer accept transfers from outside the district or within its boundaries to Benavides and Pullam elementary schools, and Stillman Middle School.

On Wednesday, BISD will hold the first of several meetings to roll out a consolidation plan involving six less utilized schools. The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at the BISD administration building, 1900 Price Road.