Only have a minute? Listen instead

Both Hidalgo and Cameron counties saw an increase in first day early voting numbers compared to the 2022 primary early voting turnout with a surge in the former’s mail-in ballots and the latter’s Cameron County Republican showing.

According to unofficial results from the Hidalgo County Elections Department, the county saw a total of 5,134 ballots cast Tuesday, the first day of early voting.

Compared to the 2022 primary which saw a total of 4,050 ballots cast on the first day of early voting, 2024 saw an increase of 1,084 ballots.

From the first day’s total, there were 3,251 ballots cast in person for the Democratic Party and 1,039 for the Republican Party.

Out of the total votes cast, 844 were mail-in ballots with 767 being Democratic and 77 Republican.

There was an increase of 595 mail-in ballots for the Democratic Party, which saw 172 mail-in ballots on the first day of early voting in 2022.

Unofficial results from the Cameron County Elections Department show a total of 2,277 ballots cast on the first day of early voting, with 1,439 in the Democratic Party and 838 for the Republican Party.

In the 2022 primary elections, Cameron County had a total of 1,829 ballots cast which marks an increase of 448 ballots cast in 2024.

The Cameron County Republican Party also saw an increase in first-day voting, jumping from 460 ballots cast in 2022 to 838 in 2024.