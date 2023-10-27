Brownsville ISD names Chavez as interim superintendent

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Brownsville Independent School District on Thursday named Brownsville native and BISD graduate Jesus H. Chavez as interim superintendent of schools, effective as soon as negotiations conclude for the position.

The BISD Board of Trustees announced the decision after meeting behind closed doors for about 90 minutes to review 15 applications for the position. Board attorney Nick Maddox made the announcement, which follows former superintendent Rene Gutierrez being named the lone finalist for the open superintendency of the McAllen Independent School District.

In a statement, the board characterized Chavez, who like Gutierrez holds a doctorate in education, as a “dedicated leader who understands the unique needs of the community and students. Having served Brownsville ISD in the past as a teacher and assistant principal, he has a proven commitment to educational excellence and has prior experience in working collaboratively with all stakeholders in other communities.”

Chavez is a former superintendent of the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District, and of Round Rock ISD, which serves more than 46,000 students, Maddox noted.

“The appointment of an interim superintendent is a crucial step in maintaining the stability, continuity, and high-quality education that Brownsville ISD is known for,” the statement reads. “Dr. Chavez will oversee the district’s operations, work closely with the board of trustees, and ensure that the students continue to receive the support they need to thrive academically.”

The board expressed gratitude to Gutierrez for his dedicated service, saying he has been instrumental in advancing educational excellence and supporting the students’ growth and development and wishing him well in his future endeavors.

Chavez and Gutierrez will work collaboratively to ensure a smooth transition in leadership, the statement says in welcoming Chavez to Brownsville ISD.

“The district looks forward to the continued success, building upon the strong foundation, and embracing the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead,” the statement reads.