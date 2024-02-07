Only have a minute? Listen instead

The American Migraine Foundation’s latest data shows that of the 8.1 billion people in the world at least 148 million suffer from chronic migraines.

Migraines, the third most common disease, affects 1 of every 7 people, of which women are most commonly affected.

To understand why, residents of the Rio Grande Valley will have an opportunity to hear from an expert on headaches and migraines.

DHR Health will be hosting a free community seminar, Understanding Headaches and Migraines to Improve Quality of Life, from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23 at the Edinburg Conference Center of Renaissance, located at 118 Paseo Del Prado in Edinburg.

Throughout the presentation, Dr. Gloria Simms, a dual board-certified neurologist and headache medicine specialist at DHR Health, will discuss the various types of headaches and migraines and how to manage their effects.

“My goal for this event is to equip people with the knowledge they need to identify and address headaches and migraines effectively,” Simms said in a news release.

The following day, Simms in partnership with DHR Health’s Continuing Medical Education Department, will also be hosting a headache symposium for those in the medical field. The symposium will be for a fee but qualifies for continuing education credit.

The day-long symposium, which qualifies for a continuing education credit, is geared toward primary care physicians, pain management specialists, neurologists, school nurses, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

For more information, call the DHR Health Continuing Medical Education Department at (956) 362-3240 or email [email protected].