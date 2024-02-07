San Benito police searching for suspect in car theft

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Police are searching for a suspect who drove a stolen pickup truck into Mexico.

Authorities found out the suspect drove the blue 2022 GMC Sierra into Mexico after a San Benito resident reported the truck stolen on Dec. 30, police officials stated in a press release.

“It was recently discovered that the vehicle crossed into Mexico on the same date of the theft,” officials stated. “An unidentified suspect operating the vehicle was captured on (the) border crossing surveillance cameras during the incident. The vehicle was taken during the nighttime hours and forced entry was made as the suspect broke one of the windows.”

Officials are asking those with information to call the police department at 956-361-3880.