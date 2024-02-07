McAllen’s IMAS bringing immersive, traveling Holocaust exhibit to Valley

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A traveling Holocaust education exhibit will be visiting the International Museum of Art & Science in McAllen, but anyone interested in visiting the exhibit must register since space is limited.

“Hate Ends Now: The Cattle Car Exhibit” will be open to the public on Feb. 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It is a privilege to be invited by Temple Emmanuel and the City of McAllen to host this traveling exhibition for our community,” IMAS Executive Director Ann Fortescue said in a news release. “We are delighted to work with our museum colleagues from the Holocaust Memorial Museum to provide a safe space for immersive museum learning. Museums are at their best when they enable us to reflect and apply what we learn to our everyday actions.”

The exhibit, which runs through San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi, McAllen and Laredo, offers visitors an opportunity to learn about the genocide of European Jews during World War II.

According to the news release, the 360-degree video exhibit is an immersive, multimedia presentation that takes place inside an exact replica of a cattle car used to transport Jews and other targeted groups to concentration camps during WW II.

Students and visitors will be able to engage with history through video and audio remembering the Holocaust and featuring survivors’ testimonials.

“The City of McAllen is proud to help bring this powerful exhibit to our community as it is a stark reminder of what can happen when hate is allowed to flourish,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said in the release. “Through this exhibit, we will see just a glimpse of the horror and brutality that Jews and other people suffered on their way to the concentration camps. May this exhibit encourage us all to let peace, love and tolerance be our guide always.”

The exhibit, which is recommended for ages 12 and up, shows the history of Jewish people in the years after the Holocaust and how hate and intolerance still persists today.

“The Holocaust has shaped our lives as Jews and the entire course of human civilization over the past 90 years. If we held one minute of silence today for each Jewish victim of the Holocaust, we would not speak again until 2035,” Rabbi Nathan Farb, of Temple Emanuel, said in the release. “It is impossible to understand the lives of Jewish families or the present-day politics of the Middle East or Europe without understanding the realities of the Holocaust.

“This Cattle Car Exhibit ensures that those who survived can share their stories with the next generations and that we can all learn from the terrible tragedy.”

For more information about the exhibit, or to schedule a tour, visit https://www.hmmsa.org/hate-ends-now.