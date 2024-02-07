Donna man who spoke of ‘Satan’ before fatal Alamo stabbing arraigned

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 42-year-old Donna man accused of fatally slashing a woman’s throat last October pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an indictment charging him with murder, court records show.

Christopher Lee Soto was indicted on Jan. 23 for the Oct. 30 murder of 38-year-old Brittany Kay Ireland at the Acacia RV Park at 89 East Business 83 in Alamo.

Police were dispatched to the park at 12:02 p.m. that day where they found Soto, who initially appeared to be deceased. An affidavit said he was “laying down on a gurney unresponsive with blood all over his clothing.”

He was treated for unspecified injuries and has remained in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center since Nov. 9 and has been held without bond, according to jail records.

Authorities found Ireland dead in the living room, which had blood all over it, according to the affidavit.

Investigators recovered a silver serrated knife with blood on the hand and the blade, which was consistent with Ireland’s wounds.

Ireland’s mother had told investigators that her daughter was afraid of Soto and that she had video chatted with her daughter on Oct. 28.

She said she overheard her daughter tell Soto “to stop that and it was all in his head.”

Ireland’s mother also mentioned that her daughter “had informed her that the defendant had talked about ‘Satan’ and that she observed the defendant run outside of their residence.”

Soto’s next court hearing is scheduled for March.