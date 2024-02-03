Brownsville brothers sought in murders of two Hidalgo County men

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two Brownsville brothers accused of fatally gunning down two Hidalgo County men on Jan. 27.

In a Facebook post, authorities identified the suspects as Odilon Gutierrez and Enrique “Kiko” Gutierrez, who have warrants for the murders of Joe Santiago Sanchez and Eduardo Alamillo.

The men were shot multiple times and had “gunshots all over their bodies.”

The sheriff’s office said the brothers are believed to have fled to Mexico following the shooting, which happened in the 6800 block of Greystone in Brownsville.

Two days after the shooting, investigators identified the brothers as suspects through several witness statements, surveillance footage and other items of evidence.

The sheriff’s office said the brothers fled in a 2018-2020 light gray silver four-door Ford F-150.

Investigators also executed a search warrant at their Brownsville residence in search of evidence related to the crime or their whereabouts.

After executing that search warrant, of which there was video that the sheriff’s office published on Facebook, authorities released the names of the suspects.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or who has information that could be helpful to the case is asked to call the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 554-6700. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551.

“Your information may make you eligible for a cash reward,” the Facebook post stated.

If arrested, the brothers will be charged with capital murder of multiple persons.