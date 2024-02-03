Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: PSJA North Winter Relays RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoTrack & Field Photo Gallery: PSJA North Winter Relays By Joel Martinez - February 3, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen Rowe’s Gabriel Banda competes in the shot put during the PSJA North Winter Relays at PSJA Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Los Fresnos’ Evelyn Ellis competes in the long jump during the PSJA North Winter Relays at PSJA Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA Southwest’s Marcela Trevino competes in the discus throw during the PSJA North Winter Relays at PSJA Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Harlingen High’s Jazmine Thompson releases the discus as she competes in the discus throw during the PSJA North Winter Relays at PSJA Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Harlingen High’s Faith Franklin crosses the finish line in first as she competes in the 4X100 meter relay during the PSJA North Winter Relays at PSJA Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Masyn Vela competes in the 300 meter hurdles during the PSJA North Winter Relays at PSJA Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Yaneli Rocha crosses the finish line in first place as she competes in the 800 Sprint Medley during the PSJA North Winter Relays at PSJA Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Dariana Luna competes in the 100 meter hurdles during the PSJA North Winter Relays at PSJA Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Masyn Vela competes in the 300 meter hurdles during the PSJA North Winter Relays at PSJA Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Mission High’s Brandon Solis competes in the triple jump during the PSJA North Winter Relays at PSJA Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Longoria’s OT goal propels Rivera past Los Fresnos in district opener Porter edges Donna North in PKs, move within one point of first RGV HS Boys Soccer Scores – 02/02/24