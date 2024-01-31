Trooper Moises Sanchez’s family invokes faith while addressing his killer

Only have a minute? Listen instead

EDINBURG — The family of slain Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez on Wednesday afternoon directly addressed his killer, 29-year-old Edinburg resident Victor Alejandro Godinez.

A jury at 12:36 a.m. earlier that morning sentenced Godinez to death for Sanchez’s killing and to life in prison for shooting at two Edinburg police officers during his manhunt following a car crash at Freddy Gonzalez and 10th Street on April 6, 2019.

Sanchez died in August of that year following a surgery in Houston.

His wife, Yvonne, told Godinez that on the night he tried to arrest him, he referred to Godinez as “brother,” which she said showed the type of man he was.

Then she asked him a direct question.

“Mr. Godinez, why did you have to shoot my husband that night?”

She said her husband was a man of God and always prayed and blessed his food before he ate. When he was at the academy, he always wrote her letters and devoted the first couple of paragraphs to God.

“I say this like my husband did,” Yvonne said. “Brother, may God bless you.”

All three of Sanchez’s children also addressed Godinez.

His son Zachary, who followed in his father’s footsteps by joining DPS, also invoked the faith his father instilled in him.

“As God calls us to forgive our enemies, I forgive you,” he said.

Sanchez’s sister-in-law, Elizabeth Garcia, told Godinez that she had no words to explain the anxiety that built up inside of her since Sanchez’s death.

Sanchez’s niece, Kayla Nicole Guerra, told Godinez he robbed them of years of memories.

“I hope that no one here in this courtroom ever has to go through this nightmare,” Guerra said.

Godinez, who has been on trial since Jan. 8, showed no emotion as state District Judge Letty Lopez formally sentenced him to death.

He declined to provide a statement.

“With you having nothing to say, I sentence you to death,” Lopez said.

During the victim impact statements, Godinez looked straightforward and only occasionally glanced at Sanchez’s family members who were addressing him.

The courtroom was filled to capacity with family, media and a large DPS presence.

Godinez’s conviction and sentence will be automatically appealed.

At some point, he will be transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Death Row in Huntsville.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: