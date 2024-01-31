The University Interscholastic League (UIL) is set to release its biennial reclassification and realignment for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years at 9 a.m. Thursday. The new alignments, established by enrollment figures submitted to the UIL by its member schools in October, will serve as the football districts for the next two school years.

The biggest changes to expect from Thursday’s reclassification and realignment is Brownsville Veterans moving up from Class 5A to Class 6A, while Brownsville Rivera and Mission High will be heading down from Class 6A to Class 5A.

Raymondville will also be sliding down a classification from 4A to Class 3A, as does Valley View from Class 5A to Class 4A.

Visit RGVSports.com at 9 a.m. Thursday and throughout the day to see the 2024-2026 UIL reclassification and realignment, the new football districts and how they will impact high school sports across the state, South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley for the next two years, with comments from area head coaches and athletic directors.

Conference cutoff numbers provide the range of enrollment for each of the six conferences, including the divisional cutoffs for football. Conference cutoff numbers are as follows:

UIL Conference Cutoffs for 2024-2025 and 2025-2026.
UIL Conference Cutoffs for Football for 2024-2025 and 2025-2026.

Below are the enrollment numbers submitted to the UIL from Rio Grande Valley high schools. Schools will be divided from Class 1A to Class 6A based on enrollment numbers and placed in districts based on enrollment numbers and location.

Los Fresnos 3294
Edinburg Economedes 2829
San Benito 2815
Weslaco High 2742
Edinburg North 2687
Harlingen High 2660
La Joya High 2645.5
Edinburg High 2410
PSJA High 2401
Brownsville Hanna 2343
Brownsville Veterans 2,323
Brownsville Rivera 2268
Edinburg Vela 2,266
PSJA North 2,244
McAllen High 2,205
Mission High 2181.5
La Joya Palmview 2,173
Weslaco East 2,157
McAllen Memorial 2,121
Harlingen South 2,115
Donna High 2,080.5
Donna North 1,997.5
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 1,994.5
McAllen Rowe 1,973
PSJA Memorial 1,967
Rio Grande City 1,922
Mission Veterans 1,839
Brownsville Lopez 1,814
Sharyland High 1,793
Roma 1,765
Brownsville Porter 1,744
Sharyland Pioneer 1,721
Brownsville Pace 1,699
PSJA Southwest 1,618
Mercedes 1396
Edcouch-Elsa 1371
Valley View 1306.5
Hidalgo 1075
La Feria 937
Grulla 910
Port Isabel 596
Vanguard Rembrandt Pharr 533
Raymondville 516
Rio Hondo 475
Progreso 474
Lyford 470
Pharr IDEA 438
McAllen IDEA 426
IDEA Riverview 422
Mission IDEA 414
San Benito IDEA 402
Weslaco IDEA Pike 392
Edinburg IDEA 389
IDEA North Mission 386
Weslaco IDEA 380
Donna IDEA 371
IDEA Frontier 370
San Juan IDEA 370
IDEA Alamo 368
Brownsville Jubilee 349
Brownsville Harmony 347
IDEA Quest 337
Santa Rosa 306
Monte Alto 281
Vanguard Mozart 273
IDEA Sports Park 267
Vanguard Beethoven 252
Santa Maria 185
La Villa 175
San Perlita 70
San Isidro 67

 

More information an be found at UILTexas.org/alignments.

