The University Interscholastic League (UIL) is set to release its biennial reclassification and realignment for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years at 9 a.m. Thursday. The new alignments, established by enrollment figures submitted to the UIL by its member schools in October, will serve as the football districts for the next two school years.
The biggest changes to expect from Thursday’s reclassification and realignment is Brownsville Veterans moving up from Class 5A to Class 6A, while Brownsville Rivera and Mission High will be heading down from Class 6A to Class 5A.
Raymondville will also be sliding down a classification from 4A to Class 3A, as does Valley View from Class 5A to Class 4A.
Visit RGVSports.com at 9 a.m. Thursday and throughout the day to see the 2024-2026 UIL reclassification and realignment, the new football districts and how they will impact high school sports across the state, South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley for the next two years, with comments from area head coaches and athletic directors.
Conference cutoff numbers provide the range of enrollment for each of the six conferences, including the divisional cutoffs for football. Conference cutoff numbers are as follows:
Below are the enrollment numbers submitted to the UIL from Rio Grande Valley high schools. Schools will be divided from Class 1A to Class 6A based on enrollment numbers and placed in districts based on enrollment numbers and location.
|Los Fresnos
|3294
|Edinburg Economedes
|2829
|San Benito
|2815
|Weslaco High
|2742
|Edinburg North
|2687
|Harlingen High
|2660
|La Joya High
|2645.5
|Edinburg High
|2410
|PSJA High
|2401
|Brownsville Hanna
|2343
|Brownsville Veterans
|2,323
|Brownsville Rivera
|2268
|Edinburg Vela
|2,266
|PSJA North
|2,244
|McAllen High
|2,205
|Mission High
|2181.5
|La Joya Palmview
|2,173
|Weslaco East
|2,157
|McAllen Memorial
|2,121
|Harlingen South
|2,115
|Donna High
|2,080.5
|Donna North
|1,997.5
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|1,994.5
|McAllen Rowe
|1,973
|PSJA Memorial
|1,967
|Rio Grande City
|1,922
|Mission Veterans
|1,839
|Brownsville Lopez
|1,814
|Sharyland High
|1,793
|Roma
|1,765
|Brownsville Porter
|1,744
|Sharyland Pioneer
|1,721
|Brownsville Pace
|1,699
|PSJA Southwest
|1,618
|Mercedes
|1396
|Edcouch-Elsa
|1371
|Valley View
|1306.5
|Hidalgo
|1075
|La Feria
|937
|Grulla
|910
|Port Isabel
|596
|Vanguard Rembrandt Pharr
|533
|Raymondville
|516
|Rio Hondo
|475
|Progreso
|474
|Lyford
|470
|Pharr IDEA
|438
|McAllen IDEA
|426
|IDEA Riverview
|422
|Mission IDEA
|414
|San Benito IDEA
|402
|Weslaco IDEA Pike
|392
|Edinburg IDEA
|389
|IDEA North Mission
|386
|Weslaco IDEA
|380
|Donna IDEA
|371
|IDEA Frontier
|370
|San Juan IDEA
|370
|IDEA Alamo
|368
|Brownsville Jubilee
|349
|Brownsville Harmony
|347
|IDEA Quest
|337
|Santa Rosa
|306
|Monte Alto
|281
|Vanguard Mozart
|273
|IDEA Sports Park
|267
|Vanguard Beethoven
|252
|Santa Maria
|185
|La Villa
|175
|San Perlita
|70
|San Isidro
|67
More information an be found at UILTexas.org/alignments.