The University Interscholastic League (UIL) is set to release its biennial reclassification and realignment for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years at 9 a.m. Thursday. The new alignments, established by enrollment figures submitted to the UIL by its member schools in October, will serve as the football districts for the next two school years.

The biggest changes to expect from Thursday’s reclassification and realignment is Brownsville Veterans moving up from Class 5A to Class 6A, while Brownsville Rivera and Mission High will be heading down from Class 6A to Class 5A.

Raymondville will also be sliding down a classification from 4A to Class 3A, as does Valley View from Class 5A to Class 4A.

The 2024-2026 UIL reclassification and realignment will impact high school sports across the state, South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley for the next two years.

Conference cutoff numbers provide the range of enrollment for each of the six conferences, including the divisional cutoffs for football. Conference cutoff numbers are as follows:

Below are the enrollment numbers submitted to the UIL from Rio Grande Valley high schools. Schools will be divided from Class 1A to Class 6A based on enrollment numbers and placed in districts based on enrollment numbers and location.

Los Fresnos 3294 Edinburg Economedes 2829 San Benito 2815 Weslaco High 2742 Edinburg North 2687 Harlingen High 2660 La Joya High 2645.5 Edinburg High 2410 PSJA High 2401 Brownsville Hanna 2343 Brownsville Veterans 2,323 Brownsville Rivera 2268 Edinburg Vela 2,266 PSJA North 2,244 McAllen High 2,205 Mission High 2181.5 La Joya Palmview 2,173 Weslaco East 2,157 McAllen Memorial 2,121 Harlingen South 2,115 Donna High 2,080.5 Donna North 1,997.5 La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 1,994.5 McAllen Rowe 1,973 PSJA Memorial 1,967 Rio Grande City 1,922 Mission Veterans 1,839 Brownsville Lopez 1,814 Sharyland High 1,793 Roma 1,765 Brownsville Porter 1,744 Sharyland Pioneer 1,721 Brownsville Pace 1,699 PSJA Southwest 1,618 Mercedes 1396 Edcouch-Elsa 1371 Valley View 1306.5 Hidalgo 1075 La Feria 937 Grulla 910 Port Isabel 596 Vanguard Rembrandt Pharr 533 Raymondville 516 Rio Hondo 475 Progreso 474 Lyford 470 Pharr IDEA 438 McAllen IDEA 426 IDEA Riverview 422 Mission IDEA 414 San Benito IDEA 402 Weslaco IDEA Pike 392 Edinburg IDEA 389 IDEA North Mission 386 Weslaco IDEA 380 Donna IDEA 371 IDEA Frontier 370 San Juan IDEA 370 IDEA Alamo 368 Brownsville Jubilee 349 Brownsville Harmony 347 IDEA Quest 337 Santa Rosa 306 Monte Alto 281 Vanguard Mozart 273 IDEA Sports Park 267 Vanguard Beethoven 252 Santa Maria 185 La Villa 175 San Perlita 70 San Isidro 67

More information an be found at UILTexas.org/alignments.