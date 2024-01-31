Grupo Frontera to attend Edinburg CISD, county ceremony honoring them

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Rio Grande Valley’s own Grupo Frontera is coming home to be recognized by the Edinburg school district and county as part of a community celebration at Richard R. Flores Stadium.

Edinburg CISD announced on Facebook Wednesday that the district and Hidalgo County will be holding the ceremony from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, where they’ll honor the Latin Grammy Award-winning members of Grupo Frontera — Adelaido “Payo” Solís III, Juan Javier Cantú, Julian Peña Jr., Alberto “Beto” Acosta, Carlos Guerrero and Carlos Zamora — with a proclamation.

The now-famous Norteño band from Edinburg has enjoyed skyrocketing success since the 2023 release of their debut album, “El Comienzo,” even performing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

At the Feb. 10 ceremony, Edinburg alumni will be in attendance as will fine arts students who will be performing, including four mariachi and conjunto groups.

The event will be open to the public on a first come, first serve basis.

Edinburg school officials reminded that attendees cannot bring bags, stadium seats or noisemakers into the stadium, which is located at 1800 S Stadium Drive in Edinburg.