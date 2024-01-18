Cameron County Republicans to hold candidate forum in Harlingen

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Republican Party is fielding its candidates for the primaries leading to November’s general election.

The Cameron County Republican Women and the Cameron County Young Republicans are holding a candidate forum from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Harlingen Convention Center.

The forum will feature candidates running for the Texas U.S. House 34 seat held by U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, a Democrat.

The candidates include former U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, who lost her seat to Gonzalez in 2022 after winning a special election to fulfill former U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela’s unexpired term following his resignation; Dr. Laura Cisneros, a retired Brownsville oncologist; Mauro Garza, a San Antonio businessman; and Gregory Scott Kunkle II, assistant director of Texas A&M’s Global Cyber Research Institute in College Station.

During the forum, Sergio Sanchez, morning show host at KURV News Talk 710, will serve as moderator.

”Each candidate will be given the opportunity to introduce themselves and the topics most important to them,” organizers said in a press release.

“Candidates and their teams will be present at their respective tables throughout the event to engage with their constituents,” they said. “Many of the RGV’s most active political organizations and PACs will be sponsoring the event and hosting booths as well as handing out campaign literature.”

The event is open to the public.