Man charged with murder for fatal shooting in rural Edinburg

A 22-year-old Edinburg man is in custody for the fatal Jan. 10 shooting of a 24-year-old man.

In a news release, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said its investigators along with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Taskforce arrested Mario Cordero Jr. near the 700 block of East Iowa Road in Edinburg on Wednesday.

Cordero is accused of killing Michael Arevalo, of Edinburg.

He is charged with murder and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 5600 block of Wakita Dr. in rural Edinburg at around 10:28 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found Arevalo with multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.