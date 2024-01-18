Teen dies in human smuggling crash near Granjeno

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a 16-year-old died Wednesday night in what authorities believe was a human smuggling crash.

In a news release, DPS said the crash happened at 10:08 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 494 south of FM 1016 near Granjeno.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Hugo Andres Sifuentes, the teen driver, was operating a 2014 silver Ford Taurus with two men as passengers when he entered a curve, failed to negotiate a curve, veered off the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied trailer.

Both passengers are in critical condition at McAllen Medical Hospital.

DPS continues to investigate the crash.