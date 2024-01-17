Monster Jam to roll back into Valley in March

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The rumble of an engine, the adrenaline rush and high-flying stunts are all coming back to the Rio Grande Valley as Monster Jam makes its return.

The three-day event will run from Friday, March 22, through Sunday, March 24, at the Payne Arena located at 2600 N. 10th St. in Hidalgo, according to Monster Jam organizers.

This year’s competitors include Grave Digger, Megalodon, El Toro Loco, Dragon, Over Bored, Raminator, Rammunition and Wild Side.

Attendees can meet their favorite drivers and view the monster trucks up close during the Monster Jam Pit Party.

The pit party will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for the pit party can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com.

Those who want to learn more about their favorite drivers can do so during the Monster Jam Trackside which will begin an hour before the event.

During that time, the event will also feature a competition preview, driver interviews, behind the scenes with the pit crew, judges zone overview, opening ceremonies, giveaways and power rush truck introductions.

One can also meet the drivers during the Post-Event Driver Meet and Greet where they can take photos, get autographs and hear competition takeaways.

Those who buy tickets for the meet and greet will also receive a 3-feet-by-5-feet checkered flag.

Tickets for the event itself can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com.