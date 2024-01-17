Man who killed brother-in-law in Brownsville while playing with gun pleads guilty

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 20-year-old man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting his brother-in-law while they were playing with a handgun at a family barbecue.

Oziel Alejandro Munoz reached a plea deal with prosecutors for a five-year probated sentence and 90 days in the Cameron County Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in February where prosecutors will dismiss a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as part of the deal.

Munoz accidentally shot Ruben Garcia, 27, on Nov. 3, 2022.

The men had been drinking when they decided to play with a legally purchased loaded black semi-automatic handgun Munoz owned, former Brownsville police spokesman Martin Sandoval has said.

“They decided that they wanted to play around with the gun and in one of those instances that they were just joking around the gun went off and struck the victim in the head,” he said at the time.

He is currently out on bond as he awaits sentencing.