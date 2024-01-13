Valley emergency officials warn against using generators indoors to combat cold

Only have a minute? Listen instead

When temperatures skyrocket or dip below freezing in the Rio Grande Valley, it’s common knowledge by now that property damage, injury and even death have followed as a result of extreme weather creating unsafe conditions.

That’s why emergency management officials in Cameron and Hidalgo counties have been working to provide residents in the area with tips on how to prepare for the oncoming arctic cold front.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville on Saturday forecasted temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings as falling as low as 26 degrees Fahrenheit in portions of the Valley, including the Upper Valley and ranchlands, while feels-like temperatures will range between the high 20s and mid 30s elsewhere in the region.

As evidenced by the February 2021 freeze leaving hundreds of thousands without power in the area, outages may again be possible as a result of the inclement weather.

Hidalgo County responded this week with its Community Service Agency providing heaters to those in need and who met certain federal requirements, such as proof of residency and low income status.

For now, however, the Hidalgo County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) wants residents to take precautions when using a generator, stressing that they only be used outdoors due to the threat of carbon monoxide poisoning being too great when using generators inside residences.

The OEM specified to keep them “far from open windows and vents” and to “ever use a generator indoors, in garages or carports,” and to avoid cooking inside on a charcoal or gas grill.

“Install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in your home and test monthly,” the OEM reminded on its Facebook page.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in 2023 that more than 100,000 people in the U.S. visit an emergency room annually due to accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, and that 420 die every year.

Four such deaths occurred in July 2020 when nearly an entire Edinburg family died due to accidental carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator, which they were using indoors to provide power after Hurricane Hanna knocked out the electricity in the area.

Ready.gov, a federal public service campaign, further cautions to keep generators dry and protected from rain, only use heavy-duty extension cords for appliances, and to let the generator cool before refueling.

Freezing temperatures can also lead to frozen pipes. The OEM says to allow your pipes to drip slowly to prevent them from freezing.

Pets should also be kept indoors with their time outside limited during extreme weather conditions, as well as bringing any plants inside. Outdoor plants should be covered with a cloth.

The Cameron County Emergency Management & Fire Marshal Service shared similar precautions, including home heating safety.

The county reminded via Facebook to never use an oven to heat your home, keep anything that’s flammable 3 feet from any heat sources, maintain heating equipment by having them cleaned and inspected regularly and turn off space heaters when not in the room.