Only have a minute? Listen instead

Brownsville police have arrested a 33-year-old man for his involvement in the robbery of a local bank Thursday.

Norberto Muniz III was arrested and charged Friday with aggravated robbery, arson and engaging in criminal activity for his role in the robbery at the PNC Bank located in the 3200 block of Boca Chica Boulevard.

He was arraigned on Saturday where he was issued no bond.

The case remains under investigation.