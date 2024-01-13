Investigators ID person of interest in Edinburg shooting death

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Authorities are searching for a 22-year-old man as a person of interest in the shooting and killing of an Edinburg resident on Wednesday.

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the 5600 block of Wakita Drive at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday in response to a shooting in rural Edinburg.

When they arrived they found a man, later identified as Michael Daniel Arevalo, 23, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Sheriff’s investigators and crime scene specialists have since identified Edinburg resident Mario Cordero, who witnesses saw at the scene of the shooting along with another unidentified suspect, as a person of interest, according to a sheriff’s news release.

“Sheriff Investigators spoke with witnesses at the scene who reported seeing two men dressed in dark clothing and wearing hoodies walking on the street when they started shooting towards the victim,” the sheriff’s office said in the release Friday.

“Investigators are seeking to speak with Cordero about his possible involvement in the shooting death of Arevalo,” the sheriff’s office continued.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with more information on the case to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114. To remain anonymous, call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668- 8477 or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 TIPS app.