STHS Heart celebrates 100th robotic surgery over six months

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Only six months after the launch of the South Texas Health System robotic program, its heart hospital is celebrating its 100th robotic surgery using the da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System.

The first robotic surgery, a minimally invasive procedure, at STHS began with Dr. Ernesto Garza in the summer of 2023, six months later Dr. Bob H. Saggi performed its 100th surgery.

For Brenda Ivory, chief executive officer at STHS Heart, the goal of the robotics program was to allow surgeons the ability to see beyond what’s normally possible, allowing them to perform a more thorough surgery.

The da Vinci Xi system is equipped with four thin robotic arms that provide a wider range of motion and a magnified 3D view of the surgical site that allows surgeons to operate with more precision through small incisions.

With this program, patients received a less invasive form of treatment that had a shorter recovery time.

“We’re proud to offer our patients close-to-home advanced surgical options, including minimally invasive procedures, that allow them to get back to their everyday lives as quickly as possible,” Ivory said in a news release.

The system is the third of its kind at STHS with the other two acquired in 2015 and 2021.

“The continued growth of our recently launched robotic program serves as a testament that we’re working to provide the highest level of quality, compassionate care to our patients at STHS Heart,” Ivory said.

For more information on the procedure, call STHS Heart at (956) 994-2000 or visit STHSHeart.com.