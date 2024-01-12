Public’s help sought to keep Edinburg shelter dogs warm during arctic blast

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Palm Valley Animal Society is asking for the community’s help to keep its furry friends warm from the oncoming cold.

Currently, PVAS is housing about 350 dogs at their Trenton Center, located at 2501 W. Trenton Road in Edinburg, with many of them being held in outdoor kennels.

As the arctic blast approaches, they are looking to the community for help in providing warmth with items such as self-warming mats, heavy-duty tarps, heaters, extension cords, bungee cords and propane tank refills.

Those who wish to help can also do so through the PVAS Amazon Wishlist in which the items are delivered directly to the shelter.

The nonprofit reminded that residents can also help by fostering dogs during the cold front and providing them with a warm place to stay.

For those who want to foster a dog, call the shelter at (956) 278-0702 or email them at [email protected].