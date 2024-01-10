Witness describes second shooting in Edinburg man’s trial over trooper’s killing

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Jurors in the trial for the Edinburg man accused of killing Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez in 2019 heard testimony Wednesday morning from a Texas Ranger who helped in the manhunt for the defendant.

Victor Alejandro Godinez, 28, is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and one count of capital murder of a peace officer for the 49-year-old Sanchez’s death.

He was shot on April 6, 2019 and died in August 2019 following a surgery in Houston.

The court heard from Staff Sgt. Juan Lopez of the Texas Rangers regarding the manhunt that happened that fateful Saturday evening when Sanchez was shot in the head and shoulder.

Jurors were told a K-9 unit was utilized during the manhunt for Godinez, but was ultimately unable to locate him.

Lopez stated that they scoured the area until their K-9 became tired, so his team returned to where the Texas Rangers had established a command post to pick up another K-9 unit to continue their search.

Another witness, Rodolfo Garcia Jr., testified that he came into contact with Godinez just minutes before the second shooting occurred.

Garcia stated that he had stepped outside his home to make sure all the vehicles parked at his residence were locked as he had his son, daughter and their kids and spouses over at the time when he saw a man walking on the opposite side of the road.

“What are you doing, dude?” Garcia asked the man.

He testified that the man stated he was in an accident on 10th Street and was walking somewhere for a ride.

Garcia said he “looked like a man on a mission to get somewhere.”

It wasn’t until his son told him to call the police that Garcia turned back to the street and managed to wave down an unmarked police vehicle and advised them of the man he described to have no shoes and rolled up pants.

Garcia added that he got curious and continued to observe the police approach the man who was about four to five houses down and said he heard them shouting at the man to stop.

Gunshots were then exchanged.

Garcia dove to the ground while his son hid on the side of the home.

Another witness testified that he found what he called a “speed loader” in his backyard and reported it to authorities the next day following Godinez’s apprehension.

