Pharr police notify Texas AG of jail death

The Pharr Police Department informed the Texas Attorney General on Tuesday that a 36-year-old McAllen man died in its jail.

A custodial death report said Lizandro Estevan Martinez died less than two hours after being arrested on Dec. 4.

Police pulled him over that day because the white Honda Accord that he was driving was stolen, according to the report.

He initially evaded arrest before coming to a stop by 1301 W. Interstate 2.

When police made contact with him they smelled marijuana, according to the report.

“During the search of the vehicle Officers located a ripped clear plastic baggie with white powdery substance on the front passenger floorboard which tested positive for cocaine,” the report said.

Police also found baggies with meth in the vehicle’s glove compartment and in Martinez’s pocket.

He was arrested at 10:31 a.m. and charged with possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and theft.

“At 11:36 am … the deceased appeared to be in a medical crisis and was found face down with blood underneath his head area alone in the cell,” the report stated.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:09 p.m.

The report notes that Martinez did not appear intoxicated and that he was not under restraint.

The preliminary ruling for his death is a drug overdose pending a final toxicology report.