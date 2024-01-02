Deadline approaches to enter Parade of Oranges in Mission

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Attention Mission residents!

If you’re looking for something to do in the New Year, here’s an idea that will bring out the colorful and festive carnival atmosphere.

The city of Mission is preparing for its 92nd annual Texas Citrus Fiesta’s Parade of Oranges, the long-running tradition in town which celebrates the Rio Grande Valley’s rich agricultural history and identity, and is adopting a new theme for this year’s festivities.

This year’s theme will channel the lively nature of a “Noche de Carnaval.”

Though the parade is weeks away, there is still time to register and be a part of the festivities by entering the parade.

Those who wish to enter a float for the parade can do so online, with details available at MyRGV.com.

The last day to make an entry is Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The parade is scheduled to kick off Saturday, Jan. 27 in the city of Mission. It attracts thousands annually and is also accompanied by the annual Queen Citrianna pageant and coronation, which is among the most coveted in South Texas.