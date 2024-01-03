Only have a minute? Listen instead

A man is under arrest after he was found hiding in a dumpster following a chase with Border Patrol agents who were trying to arrest him for smuggling more than 118 pounds of marijuana, according to a criminal complaint.

Fernando Ramirez was charged with knowingly and willfully possessing with intent to distribute about 118 pounds of marijuana into the U.S.

On Tuesday at about 12:58 p.m., a Brownsville Border Patrol surveillance operator advised that he observed multiple people making entry into the U.S. south of Hope Park.

At 1:09 p.m., the operator observed the three people with bundles climbing the border fence and the responding agents saw them load up three bundles into a silver sedan.

“Agents followed the silver sedan with emergency lights activated at a safe distance,” the complaint said. “Agents subsequently seized one bundle in the middle of Sam Perl Boulevard before the driver lost control and struck an electrical pole near W. St. Francis Street and W. 4th Street.”

Ramirez fled from the crash.

A while later, Ramirez was arrested after agents found him hiding inside a dumpster in an alley between W. St. Francis and W. 4th Street.

Agents also found the two remaining bundles, which, including the third bundle, collectively weighed over 118 pounds.

In an interview with investigators, Ramirez admitted to knowingly transporting marijuana into the U.S. and stated he was to be paid $4,500 for the transportation.

Ramirez is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Betancourt in Brownsville federal court on Friday for his detention hearing.