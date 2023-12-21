Only have a minute? Listen instead
EDINBURG — Members of the city of Pharr’s emergency agencies, such as police, fire and EMS, partnered to spread some holiday joy by surprising pediatric patients at DHR Health with early Christmas gifts.
Read the full story
. here
Santa Claus arrives on a helicopter during his visit to the pediatric wing at the DHR Health campus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Santa Claus visits the pediatric wing at the DHR Health campus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Santa Claus visits patient Ethan Eanes, 6, is the pediatric wing at the DHR Health campus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Jason Davila, 10, plays with his Pokemon cards presented to him after Santa Claus arrives on a helicopter during his visit to the pediatric wing at the DHR Health campus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Santa Claus arrives on a helicopter during his visit to the pediatric wing at the DHR Health campus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Santa Claus holds toys as he arrives at the pediatric wing at the DHR Health campus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Santa Claus crosses the street after arriving on a helicopter during his visit to the pediatric wing at the DHR Health campus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Santa Claus walks away form the helipad after arriving on a helicopter during his visit to the pediatric wing at the DHR Health campus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Toys are carried as Santa Claus visits the pediatric wing at the DHR Health campus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Santa Claus visits the pediatric wing at the DHR Health campus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Santa Claus takes the elevator to the with his reindeer to visit the pediatric wing at the DHR Health campus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Presents are carried by Pharr police as Santa Claus visits the pediatric wing at the DHR Health campus Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
RELATED READING:
Jolly Old Saint Nick makes spirits bright at Edinburg hospital