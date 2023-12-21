Jolly Old Saint Nick makes spirits bright at Edinburg hospital

Only have a minute? Listen instead

EDINBURG — Stricken with pneumonia and hospitalized, 6-year-old Ethan Eanes looked outside his hospital room window late Thursday morning and got the surprise of his life: Santa Claus was in town, and had flown here to DHR Health to make Christmas brighter for kids like him.

“I got a gingerbread man and a little bear,” Ethan said in excitement after meeting Santa, or Blue Santa, the law enforcement representation for Jolly Old Saint Nick.

Members of the city of Pharr’s emergency agencies, such as police, fire and EMS, partnered to spread some holiday joy by surprising pediatric patients at DHR Health with early Christmas gifts.

For Daniel Tuttle Jr., director of emergency medical services for DHR Health, this partnership allows for them to bring Santa to those who can’t visit him outside of the hospital.

He explained that although they couldn’t accommodate the more traditional means of Santa’s arrival, they brought him to the hospital in style.

“We don’t have the reindeer but we have a helicopter,” Tuttle said with a laugh.

Standing outside the hospital Thursday, a sudden breeze came in from above. It was Santa, who brought Christmas with him.

DHR staff as well as members of the Pharr Police Department and EMS applauded as Santa stepped out in his blue attire.

Officers held bags of toys and other presents ready for Santa to deliver.

“We want them to feel happy, we want to feel joy, we want them to feel that sensation of really experiencing Santa visiting,” Tuttle said. “They might not be able to go visit Santa at the mall or wherever he may be today, but we wanted to bring that experience so they really feel that spirit.”

For Lauren Eanes, this Christmas surprise came at the perfect time for Ethan, who was being discharged that day and the family didn’t know if they were even going to have a Christmas.

“It was actually really awesome because we could see the helipad from the window so we saw him fly in,” Lauren said. “It was really nice seeing everyone come visit him.”

Ethan smiled as he held his new gingerbread and bear plushies he received from Santa and excitedly asked if this happened every time you’re discharged from the hospital.

The Eanes were not the only ones touched by the holiday gesture.

Jessica Davila, 29, sat with her 10-year-old son Jason Ortega Davila of Mission as he made quick work of his gift — Pokémon cards which he had ripped into only minutes after Santa handed them to him.

“I’m still trying to open a pack,” Jason giggled as he gestured at the pile of Pokémon cards on his bed.

Jessica explained that moments like these are precious for her and her son, because they allow him to make the most of a childhood that’s had to endure short gut syndrome.

Jason was recently hospitalized because he got a line infection due to the illness.

“We’re so grateful for that because he spends a lot of time here,” Jessica said, adding that Jason has been in and out of hospitals since he was born. “All these people come and they do that and it’s always so nice. He always gets excited to see what he’s going to get.”

Jessica hopes he will be discharged on Saturday, just in time for Christmas.

To see more, view staff photographer Joel Martinez’s full photo gallery here: