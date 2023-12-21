Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Salvation Army is seeking the public’s help as they continue trying to meet their 2023 goal with only a few days remaining before Christmas.

The nonprofit’s annual Red Kettle Campaign is its most important fundraiser of the year, yet this campaign has fallen short of its goal.

According to a news release, the Salvation Army is attempting to raise $150,000 with the campaign but — with three days left — it is still short with a little more than $100,000 collected thus far.

“The current economy has made it difficult for many families who have been forced to prioritize rent, bills, rising food costs and other expenses in their budget,” Cpt. Frankie Zuniga of The Salvation Army said in the news release. “The Salvation Army is here year-round to provide a hand up to those struggling each month and the money raised through the red kettles is essential to these services.”

Salvation Army bell ringers will continue to collect donations outside stores through Saturday in the hopes of fulfilling their goal.

With limited time left, the organization is optimistic that the community will show up and fill the iconic red kettles to help them reach its fundraising goal.

“The generosity of our amazing community is always a blessing to witness. The Salvation Army is so grateful and every dollar helps!” Zuniga said in the release. “The money raised in our Red Kettle Campaign stays right here in McAllen. This means we can provide a warm bed for someone experiencing homelessness, more than 260,000 meals each year to those who are hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come.”

The Salvation Army is still accepting volunteers to help ring bells and collect donations. Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to visit www.RegisterToRing.com and select the location, day and time you would like to ring.

“If you aren’t able to get outside and ring the bell in person, you can always give to our virtual kettle from the comfort of your own home!” Zuniga said. “Go to www.salvationarmymcallen.org and select ‘Donate to Our Kettle.” Every gift helps.”

For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign or any other Salvation Army programs, call (956) 682-1468, or visit the Salvation Army’s McAllen location at 1600 N. 23rd St.