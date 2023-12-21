Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Edinburg Fire Department is working a difficult blaze at the old Hidalgo County Jail.

In a news release, the city said the building at 3101 S. Closner is on fire and that it’s been hard to extinguish because old documents that are stored there are feeding the flames.

“The building was unoccupied and served as a storage area,” the release stated.

Around 100 firefighters have responded as have multiple agencies, including the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office and firefighters from McAllen, Mission, Weslaco, Alamo, San Juan, Donna, Pharr and Alton. Med-Care EMS is also on scene.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation,” the release stated. “No injuries have been reported, and the fire has been contained, but it may be several hours before they mop up the remaining hot spots.”