TSTC groundbreaking heralds new construction and renovation on Harlingen campus

HARLINGEN — The sun gleamed across the sky as representatives of Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 7.

The ceremony celebrated construction of two new facilities and renovation of one existing building at the Harlingen campus, including space for two programs new to the campus: Diesel Equipment Technology and Plumbing and Pipefitting Technology.

The Automotive Technology and Diesel Equipment Technology programs will share nearly 50,000 square feet in one of the two new buildings, while the Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology program will get a new 12,000-square-foot building of its own. A renovated 87,000-square-foot facility will house the Biomedical Equipment Technology, Plumbing and Pipefitting Technology and Wind Energy Technology programs.

TSTC Chancellor and CEO Mike Reeser attended the event, along with other TSTC leaders and industry partners, and several area and regional government officials.

The ceremony began with a speech by Cledia Hernandez, TSTC’s vice chancellor of external relations in Harlingen.

“The new training facilities will be cutting-edge and provide citizens of the Rio Grande Valley with the skills and experience they need to enter and thrive in the Texas workforce,” she said.

TSTC Board of Regents member Lizzy de la Garza Putegnat said the groundbreaking was an exciting day for area employers, the community and the state.

“We are standing at a site where we will build people, talent, dreams, livelihoods for families, prosperity for our community, and a thriving economy for Texas,” she said.

Reeser said one thing that sets TSTC apart is that the college is growing.

“The programs at TSTC almost certainly guarantee a fabulous career upon graduation,” he said.

The construction and renovation are scheduled to be completed in spring 2026.

Registration for TSTC’s spring semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.