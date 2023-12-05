San Benito’s new city manager to meet residents

Only have a minute? Listen instead

SAN BENITO — New City Manager Fred Sandoval is reaching out to the community.

On Wednesday, the city will open the San Benito Cultural Heritage Museum to give residents a chance to meet Sandoval during the event set to run for 6 to 8 p.m. at 250 E. Heyward St.

Sandoval, who has been on the job since the city commissioners unanimously selected him in late October, will be fielding residents’ questions, addressing concerns and reaching out to the community during the event.

Sandoval comes to San Benito after more than 30 years of city management and leadership experience.

From 2004 to 2011, he served as Pharr’s city manager, while taking on the job of executive director of the Pharr Economic Development Corporation from 2010 and 2015.