San Benito man gets $350K in bonds for aggravated assault, theft

Only have a minute? Listen instead

SAN BENITO — A San Benito man is being held on $315,000 in bonds for charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and debit credit card abuse.

A judge ordered Jose Rodriguez Jr. held on $175,000 for seven charges of debit card abuse; $50,000 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; $40,000 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; $25,000 for theft of property; and $25,000 for criminal mischief, San Benito police officials stated in a press release.

On Dec. 1, authorities arrested Rodriguez after an investigation into auto burglaries and illegal credit card use along with a incident involving aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the press release states.