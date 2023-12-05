‘A Christmas Story’ returning to Valley theaters for 40th anniversary

Only have a minute? Listen instead

I triple-dog-dare ya to go watch this holiday classic on the big screen.

“A Christmas Story” is returning to Rio Grande Valley theaters for its 40th anniversary where audiences can once again follow Ralphie Parker on his quest to fulfill his dream of getting a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200 shot Range Model air rifle.

The 1983 classic is scheduled to be in theaters on Sunday, Dec. 10 and Wednesday, Dec. 13 at local Cinemark and AMC theaters.

Moviegoers can watch the film at Cinemark Hollywood USA McAllen North, located at 100 W. Nolana Ave. in McAllen; Cinemark Pharr Town Center and XD, located at 600 N. Jackson Road in Pharr; Cinemark Harlingen 16 and XD, located at 401 S. Expressway 83 in Harlingen or Cinemark Sunrise Mall and XD, located at 2370 Old Hwy 77 Suite 1314 in Brownsville.

The movie will also be hitting the big screen at the AMC CLASSIC Rio Grande 10 theater, located at 4586 E. U.S. Highway 83 in Rio Grande City.

The film over the years has become synonymous with Christmas, being broadcast for 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on the TBS network, making it a tradition in households that’s stood the test of time and warned not to shoot your eye out.