Harlingen doctor pleads not guilty to manslaughter charge

A Harlingen doctor accused of hitting and killing a woman entered a plea of not guilty Thursday morning.

Ameer Elsayed Hassan, 43, filed a waiver of arraignment, court records indicate.

According to the indictment, Hassan is accused of killing 73-year-old San Juana Benavides Sanchez while using his cellphone while driving.

Prosecutors allege he failed to yield the right of way which caused her death.

At about 12:04 p.m. on Oct. 4, Benavides was using the crosswalk at the intersection of Pease Street and North Ed Carey Drive when the crash occurred.

The initial news release stated that Hassan stopped his vehicle and cooperated with responding officers.

