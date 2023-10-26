Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Texas Medical Board has suspended a Harlingen doctor’s license after he was indicted for manslaughter over the death of a 73-year-old woman.

A Cameron County grand jury indicted Ameer Elsayed Hassan, 43, on Oct. 4. The indictment said he hit and killed San Juana Benavides Sanchez while using his cellphone while driving.

Prosecutors allege he failed to yield the right of way, causing her death.

The crash happened at approximately 12:04 p.m. that day as she was using the crosswalk at the intersection of Pease Street and North Ed Carey Drive.

This location is right in front of Valley Baptist Medical Center.

“The driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with officers,” a prior news release stated.

The Texas Medical Board suspended his license on Monday, following a hearing in front of the disciplinary panel.

“A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable with 10 days’ notice to Dr. Hassan, unless the hearing is specifically waived by Dr. Hassan,” a news release stated.

Court records on Thursday did not reflect a hearing scheduled for his arraignment.