Only have a minute? Listen instead

The annual Chanukah Festival & Menorah Lighting is set for 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, in Archer Park in McAllen.

The free event will include live music, the Menorah lighting with local dignitaries, a carnival, and petting zoo and pony rides.

Additionally, Sufganiot: Jelly Donuts and Kosher hot dogs will be available, as well as activities for all ages.