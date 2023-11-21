San Benito police seek allegedly armed suspect breaking into vehicles

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The San Benito Police Department is actively searching for a suspicious male who allegedly broke into someone’s vehicle and is believed to have used a stolen credit card, according to a news release.

At about 10:28 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the 400 block of South Dick Dowling Street in reference to a suspicious male with a gun.

“The victim informed the dispatcher the male attempted to gain entry into her car, but managed to drive away,” the release said.

She told police that the gun appeared to have been a black revolver pistol.

Police were unable to locate the suspect when searching the area, but managed to locate a second suspect.

During the investigation, officers discovered that the suspect used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at a business located in the 600 block of South Reagan Street.

Though they didn’t find the suspect, they managed to obtain photos of him from the surveillance system.

Police say the case is still under investigation and is asking the public to come forward with any information regarding the identity of the suspect.

Anyone with information that could lead to the suspect can call the San Benito Police Department at (956) 361-3880, or report it anonymously by using the department’s P3 tips app.