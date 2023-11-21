Only have a minute? Listen instead

Trials for three family members accused of killing teenager Jesse Harrison are scheduled to be held separately in 197th state District Court, Willacy County District Attorney Annette Hinojosa said in a reply to questions from the Raymondville Chronicle.

The 14-year-old was allegedly killed by his family on Jan. 23, 2021, according to court documents.

“Ruben Gonzalez is set for trial Jan. 16. Sabrina Loredo and Antonia Gonzalez are set for announcement and trial in February/March 2024,” the DA said in the statement.

Sabrina Loredo, the boy’s mother, Antonia Gonzalez, his grandmother, and Ruben Gonzalez Cordoba, the mother’s boyfriend, were indicted for murder, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury-family violence, injury to a child and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The arrest in April of 2022 of the three rattled Willacy County residents and people across the Rio Grande Valley as reports of the death of the starving child came to light.

An initial call to the sheriff’s office came from Valley Baptist Medical Center personnel about the “possible sexual assault of a child, male,” the sheriff’s social media site reported at the time.

Willacy County Sheriff Joe Salazar’s office then began an investigation.

The 10-count indictment against each of the Sebastian family members list numerous alleged offenses including murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, injury to a child, family violence, engaging in organized criminal activity, also not providing the boy enough to eat or drink, not providing medical attention, cutting him, slicing him, striking, kicking, burning, puncturing, scratching, offensively touching him with a belt or bow and arrow or unknown object, exposing him to injury from other people and animals, forcing him to perform manual labor, applying pressure to his body, allowing him to be assaulted and concealing him from anyone who might render emergency assistance.