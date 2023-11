Only have a minute? Listen instead

BROWNSVILLE — Many paid tribute here during a Brownsville Veterans Day march along Central Boulevard and helicopter dedication at Veterans Park on Saturday morning.

The annual, beloved event had been scheduled for Veterans Day on Nov. 11, 2023 but was postponed due to rainy weather.

Brownsville’s Warriors United in Arms raised $50,000 to acquire a historic Vietnam-era Bell UH-1 Iroquois “Huey” helicopter that is now on display at Veterans Park.