Novenario’s enthusiasm for helping fellow military veterans shines at TSTC

HARLINGEN — The Veteran Affairs team at Texas State Technical College is dedicated to assisting military veterans as they transition back to civilian life.

U.S. Army veteran Christian Novenario shares that commitment as a veteran recruitment representative at TSTC’s Harlingen campus.

“My purpose at TSTC is to help veterans and their families achieve financial success through a high-quality, hands-on education at TSTC,” he said. “I used to work for the government, and I wanted to help veterans in a different capacity. I’ve been able to do that at my job.”

Novenario said TSTC’s recognitions on militaryfriendly.com as both a Top 10 Military Friendly School in the 2023-24 Large Community College category and a Military Friendly Spouse School demonstrate the college’s support for its veterans.

“The military distinctions signify that I work for an organization that truly cares about its student veterans,” the Rio Hondo resident said. “It gives me pride knowing that I’m helping to place more Texans in great-paying jobs. That improves the economy, morale, and lowers the unemployment rate.”

Novenario believes that his work at TSTC is making a difference.

“Everybody has a purpose in life, and for me that’s helping our veteran community get a better education.”

After retiring from the military in 2013, Novenario was hired as a full-time case manager for Family Endeavors (now Endeavors) in Harlingen that same year. Eventually he became an immigration services assistant with the Department of Homeland Security in 2019.

Kenneth Buford, TSTC’s statewide director of veteran recruitment, said Novenario’s dedication is having a positive impact on military veterans as they pursue an education at TSTC.

“Christian’s guidance has led to veterans’ academic success, their emotional well-being, ability to access resources, and the creation of a supportive community,” Buford said. “His efforts contribute to a fulfilling transition for veterans.”

