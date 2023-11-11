Person of interest ID’d in congresswoman’s office vandalism

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The McAllen Police Department has released photos of a person of interest in the vandalism of U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz’s office.

In a Thursday news release, De La Cruz said her McAllen office had been vandalized four times over the course of the week due to her support for Israel and its war against Hamas.

McAllen police said officers responded to a criminal mischief call on Tuesday at around 11:19 a.m. in the 1400 block of North McColl Road.

De La Cruz’s office is located at that address in Suite 3.

“The images of the person of interest and vehicle were captured on surveillance camera,” police said in the release.

The agency is asking anyone who can identify the person or vehicle to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

Anonymous tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward and tips can also be submitted through the smartphone application P3 Tips.