Flu shots encouraged as cases overtake COVID in local hospitals

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Flu season has arrived in the Rio Grande Valley as county health officials are beginning to see an uptick in cases.

Dr. Ivan Melendez, the Hidalgo County health authority, reassured that the increase is not out of the ordinary. In fact, Melendez explained that last year the county had seen a larger uptick that later leveled off as flu season continued.

Melendez confirmed that as of Friday afternoon, there are 22 people currently in the hospital with the flu and only 20 patients with COVID-19.

It’s a bit of a first since the pandemic to see flu activity sending more people to the hospital than the coronavirus.

“For the first time in a long time, we had more people in the hospital with flu than with COVID,” Melendez said Friday.

Although he explained that in previous years the flu reached its max case numbers around January, in recent years, however, Melendez and his team have noticed something different occurring.

“I think the patterns are changing after COVID,” Melendez said, adding that recent weather changes from 100 degrees or more one day to a drastic drop in temperature another day may also play a role in case numbers.

However, there is no need to panic, he said.

According to Melendez, the current flu vaccine is effective in combating the influenza variant present in South Texas.

He is encouraging all Valley residents to get the flu shot.

“If there is a disease and there is really no cure for it then all you can do is prevent it, and what better prevention than the vaccine,” Melendez said.

For those looking for a place to receive their flu shot, visit sanofiflushots.com.