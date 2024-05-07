Mega Burger from Yum-Yum in Mission lives up to its name

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MISSION — I was tasked with writing a review of a burger, which is both easy and difficult at the same time.

It’s easy because there is no shortage of good burgers to choose from throughout the Rio Grande Valley. It’s difficult because I feel like I need to find a burger that sets itself apart from the others. That search led my girlfriend and myself to Yum-Yum in Mission.

Yum-Yum is a Mexican restaurant that specializes in tortas and hamburgers. While the tortas were very appealing, I was here for the burgers. And not just any burger, I wanted to have an experience.

Their menu offers about half a dozen different burger concoctions, with their most popular being the Especial, which comes with ham and cheese.

They also offer the Eagle Burger, which comes with hot cheetos and nacho cheese, the Salchiburger, the Trompo Burger, as well as a double meat burger.

At the bottom of the section was a burger called Mega Burger. I couldn’t help but immediately be drawn to that particular menu item. The burger comes with a slice of ham, a fried egg, bacon, a sausage link sliced in half, a slice of American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, avocado and mayo.

My heart rate began to rise and my body trembled in fear, but my stomach rumbled with excitement.

My girlfriend decided to order the flautas de ternera, and I added an order of their Fajinachos, which are exactly what you think they are.

We took our seats at a booth and observed the wall decorations, which featured a collection of road signs, some pictures of rock and roll bands, and three clocks showing the time in Mission, New York, and Rome — the only places I care about.

I had brought along a book that I’d hoped to read while we waited for our food, but before I had a chance, the Fajinachos and a basket of fries were brought to our table.

The Fajinachos were your classic tortilla chips smothered in nacho cheese sauce, but they also came with a pile of roughly chopped beef fajitas on top. The fajitas were juicy and tender. If I’m being honest, I’d come back for the Fajinachos alone.

We’d only had a few chips when our main entrees were ready.

We were served very quickly. My girlfriend noted that it is as though the workers know that their clients are on a short lunch break.

The flautas de ternera were served with some sliced avocado, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and a slice of lime. The meat was very tender and, but the tortillas were just a bit too crispy.

We both loved the fries, which were coated with a seasoning that really made them memorable. They were plump and crispy on the outside, yet soft and steamy on the inside.

I instinctively mixed some mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard for dipping the fries. This is a bad habit I picked up in high school, like smoking and telling strangers things about me that they don’t need to know. It was all for naught because the fries were delicious as they were and required no such condimental concoctions.

I don’t even know where to begin when it comes to the Mega Burger. It certainly lived up to its name. It was beefy and hearty, and just a complete onslaught of flavors. If I’m being completely honest, I couldn’t really tell what I was tasting with each bite, but it was delicious. I’m not sure if I would order it again, but it was quite the experience and we will definitely be back.

Yum-Yum is located at 1803 N. Holland Ave. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.