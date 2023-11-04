Man faces murder charge after Alamo woman found with neck lacerations

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A man is expected to be charged with the murder of a 38-year-old woman in Alamo upon being medically cleared from the hospital.

In a news release, Alamo police said officers responded to Acacia RV Park at 89 East Business 83 on Monday at approximately 12:02 p.m. with regard to a woman who was dead.

Paramedics found 41-year-old Christopher Lee Soto in the living room area with unspecified injuries. He was transported to the hospital.

“In the rear bedroom a lifeless female was found with apparent lacerations to her neck,” the release stated.

She was identified as Brittany Kay Ireland.