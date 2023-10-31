Only have a minute? Listen instead
MERCEDES — Sacred Heart Catholic Church’s ofrenda is a 20-feet tall and filled with photos, over 5,000 different colored paper cempasúchil flowers, candles and mementos.
Father Rene Angel said that the giant altar was a way to help members of his congregation remember their departed loved ones through faith, and the response has been overwhelming. The pastor said that there are over 600 photos that have been added to the ofrenda, and more continue to come in each day.
Catholic priest Rene Angel presents an ofrenda at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
An ofrenda is seen at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
