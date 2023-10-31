Donna police seek man suspected of driving into crowd

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Donna police are looking for a man they say drove into a group of people outside a bar in the early morning hours on Monday.

Manuel Aguilera, 26, of Pharr, allegedly drove into the group of people as they were standing outside of a bar in the 4500 block of North Farm-to-Market Road 493 just after 2 a.m. Monday, Donna police said in a news release.

Aguilera is now wanted on multiple warrants of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

The incident allegedly occurred after an altercation at the bar, according to the release.

Police tied Aguilera to the motor vehicle assault after a video circulated on social media that allegedly shows him striking the pedestrians.

Three people were injured, including one who was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to the news release.

“Aguilera has ties to … relatives in the city of Donna, however, (he) is believed to be hiding in the Pharr-Edinburg area,” the release further states.

Police ask anyone with information as to Aguilera’s whereabouts to contact the Donna Police Department. Anonymous tips may also be made to the Donna Crime Stoppers at (956) 464-TIPS (8477).