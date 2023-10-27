71-year-old man struck and killed in Edinburg

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 71-year-old man was hit and killed Thursday night while walking at the intersection of North 25th Avenue and El Cibolo Road in Edinburg.

In a news release, police said a man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado northbound in the inside lane at approximately 9:41 p.m. when he heard a loud band.

“He immediately pulled over to the side of the road,” the release stated. “The driver observed blood on his bumper, and he asked a third party who was following to check the area.”

That person found a large pool of blood and they called police.

Responding officers found a man in the grassy median with serious injuries. Police identified him as Luis Gonzalez and said he was wearing dark clothing.

The release said the Silverado’s driver is not facing any criminal charges at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.