8,000 early ballots cast thus far in Hidalgo County

Early voting for the 2023 Special Constitutional Amendment Election and Local Entities Elections kicked off Monday.

As of Thursday evening, there have been a total of 8,008 ballots cast, including in-person and mail-in ballots, at the 29 polling locations throughout Hidalgo County.

Monday, the first day of early voting, saw 1,968 in-person ballots and 266 mail-in ballots cast. There were 1,890 in-person ballots and six mail-in ballots cast on Tuesday; 2,019 in-person ballots and 41 mail-in ballots on Wednesday; and 1,794 in-person ballots and 24 mail-in ballots on Thursday.

In total, there have been 7,671 in-person ballots and 337 mail-in ballots cast as of Thursday.

Aside from the 14 constitutional amendments, voters will be deciding races in the cities of Alamo, Donna, Edinburg, La Joya, Palmview and Weslaco.

Voters will also be deciding tax-rate elections for the Edinburg, Hidalgo, La Joya, McAllen, Monte Alto, Progreso and PSJA school districts.

School districts in Weslaco, Mission and Edcouch-Elsa have brought bond elections to the voters.

Voters will have until Nov. 3 to cast their early votes before the Nov. 7 election day.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Early voting will continue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. the following week, from Monday, Oct. 30 to Friday, Nov. 3.