More people are casting early votes in Cameron County

Early Voting for the Nov. 7 Special Joint Election has drawn interest from voters throughout Cameron County.

As of Thursday evening, there have been ​​3,434 in-person ballots cast at the 16 polling locations throughout the county.

On Monday, the first day of early voting, a total of 806 ballots were cast, followed by 833 ballots on Tuesday, 928 ballots on Wednesday, and 867 ballots on Thursday.

There have also been a total of 743 mail-in ballots returned to the county, but those results have yet to be reviewed by the early voting ballot board, according to Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza.

“The early voting turnout is the in-person turnout, which we’re required to post,” Garza said. “On the daily roster for the mail-ins, we post the carrier envelopes that have been returned to the office. The ballot board still needs to review those to see whether or not they’re going to be accepted and if they comply with everything.”

Ballots for the Special Joint Election include 14 constitutional amendments, two school district tax-ratification propositions for the Brownsville Independent School District and the Point Isabel Independent School District, as well as races for Los Fresnos Consolidated ISD, the city of Los Fresnos, the city of South Padre Island and the city of Santa Rosa.

“We’re really impressed with voter participation for this constitutional amendment election,” Garza said. “We are seeing a turnout that is exceeding the early voting turnout for 2019 and 2021. We expect to have, for the constitutional amendment election, a significant turnout.”

Polls will be open Saturday and Sunday from ​​10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early Voting will continue on Monday through Wednesday with polls open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.